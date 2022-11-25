Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $148.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

