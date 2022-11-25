Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.0 %

CLF stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

