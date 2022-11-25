Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP opened at $76.62 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

