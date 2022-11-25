Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,699,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 378,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Stories

