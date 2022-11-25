Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $183.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

