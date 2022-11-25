Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $360.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $468.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

