iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

