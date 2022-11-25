Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,557 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after buying an additional 399,888 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.70.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

RGLD opened at $110.10 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

