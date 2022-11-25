Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 9,277 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

