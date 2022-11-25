Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after buying an additional 131,091 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after buying an additional 438,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 330,604 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

