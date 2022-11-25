Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $485.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $485.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $447.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.06. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.48.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

