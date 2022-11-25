Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,353.57

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,353.57 ($16.01).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPK. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($11.82) to GBX 910 ($10.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($17.74) to GBX 1,400 ($16.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($18.80) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.64) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 980.80 ($11.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 843.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 947.80. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,683 ($19.90). The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

