Analysts Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) PT at $14.50

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 1.2 %

PAA opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

