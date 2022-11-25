Critical Survey: Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -16.40% -15.51% -12.12% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Revolutions Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $236.22 million 2.50 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -14.08 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolutions Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and Revolutions Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 1 0 1 0 2.00 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems



Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. In addition, it offers guidewires, catheters, balloons, embolic protection system, and other OAS support products. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. The company was formerly known as Shturman Cardiology Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. in January 2003. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Revolutions Medical



Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

