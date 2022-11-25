Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 818.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 818.33 ($9.68).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.46) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.33) to GBX 560 ($6.62) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.46) to GBX 750 ($8.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.10) to GBX 825 ($9.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 895.80 ($10.59) on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 933.60 ($11.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 771.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 747.73. The company has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,331.85.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.