Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT at $110.72

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,409,000 after acquiring an additional 142,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,930,000 after buying an additional 240,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

