Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ AUPH opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $24.45.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
