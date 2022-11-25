Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 25,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

