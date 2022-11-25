Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $55.03

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.03.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

