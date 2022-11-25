Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $148.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landstar System Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 105.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 63.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $170.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

