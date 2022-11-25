Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) vs. Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Financial Contrast

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -59.77% -75.36% -27.05% Real Brands -17,385.62% -3,106.76% -136.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eastside Distilling and Real Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Real Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $12.89 million 0.34 -$2.20 million ($0.60) -0.47 Real Brands $10,000.00 2,680.64 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Eastside Distilling has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastside Distilling beats Real Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

