NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $99.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NovoCure Stock Up 0.1 %

NVCR stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 0.75. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $104.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

