Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $296.25

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $297.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.13. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

