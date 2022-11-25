Brokerages Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Price Target at GBX 1,927.50

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,927.50 ($22.79).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.76) to GBX 1,390 ($16.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($22.82) to GBX 1,900 ($22.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($25.78) to GBX 1,975 ($23.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,380 ($16.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,845.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,110 ($13.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,730 ($20.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,273.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.24.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.47) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($49,414.69).

WH Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.