Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price at $47.62

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 208.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 75.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.19. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

