Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT at $83.29

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.29.
BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ BPMC opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.0% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 129.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $1,842,000.
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
