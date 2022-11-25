Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $49.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Melius began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

