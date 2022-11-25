Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $16.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.15.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

