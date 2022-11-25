Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) & The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Head to Head Survey

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) and Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The LGL Group and Inrad Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $28.14 million 0.89 $14.64 million ($3.80) -1.24 Inrad Optics $11.35 million 1.92 $1.75 million $0.02 77.54

The LGL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. The LGL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inrad Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group -64.20% -30.65% -28.04% Inrad Optics 1.93% 5.93% 2.55%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares The LGL Group and Inrad Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The LGL Group and Inrad Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inrad Optics beats The LGL Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The LGL Group

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite ground stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Inrad Optics

(Get Rating)

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.