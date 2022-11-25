Insider Selling: Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Major Shareholder Sells $309,044,942.03 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 98.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 42,892 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 81.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

