G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Cut to $34.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s previous close.

GTHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Insider Activity

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,872 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

