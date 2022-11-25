Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $54.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $14,184,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

