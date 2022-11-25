Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Eastern Stock Performance
Shares of Eastern stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Eastern has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.