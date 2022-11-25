Gordon Haskett Analysts Give Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) a $163.00 Price Target

Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.13.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.5 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $150.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.