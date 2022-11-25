Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.97 per share, with a total value of $46,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,640 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

