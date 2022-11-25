UBS Group Initiates Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
CSG Systems International Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International Company Profile
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.