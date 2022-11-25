UBS Group Initiates Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

