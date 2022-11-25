CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given a $210.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Company Analysts

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a $210.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.05% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

