StockNews.com Downgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Sell

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

