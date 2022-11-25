Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Down 11.7 %

CBAOF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

