Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Fibra Terrafina Stock Down 11.7 %
CBAOF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
