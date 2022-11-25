CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
CDL Hospitality Trusts stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.94.
About CDL Hospitality Trusts
