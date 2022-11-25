CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Upgraded to Buy by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Baader Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €52.00 ($53.06).

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

