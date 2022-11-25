Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 750 ($8.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Beazley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Investec raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $667.57.

Beazley stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

