Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 750 ($8.87) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Beazley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Investec raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $667.57.

Beazley Stock Performance

Beazley stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.