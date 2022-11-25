Barclays Raises Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,743

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,736 ($32.35) to GBX 2,743 ($32.43) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMIGY. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($30.98) to GBX 2,490 ($29.44) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Investec raised Admiral Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($34.33) to GBX 2,819 ($33.33) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,496.40.

Admiral Group stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $45.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.2179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

