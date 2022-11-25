Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Raised to GBX 565

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 564 ($6.67) to GBX 565 ($6.68) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.15) to GBX 485 ($5.73) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 535 ($6.33) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($31.93) to GBX 2,675 ($31.63) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.38) to GBX 480 ($5.68) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $810.00.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

