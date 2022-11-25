Societe Generale Increases Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Price Target to €98.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Societe Generale from €93.00 ($94.90) to €98.00 ($100.00) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $106.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

