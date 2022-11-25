AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT Raised to €3.30

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €3.00 ($3.06) to €3.30 ($3.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.40 ($3.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.49.

AIB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

