CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDFGet Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $1.45.

CapitaLand India Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACNDF opened at 0.87 on Wednesday. CapitaLand India Trust has a twelve month low of 0.60 and a twelve month high of 1.09.

About CapitaLand India Trust

(Get Rating)

Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. a-iTrust may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

