CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $1.45.
CapitaLand India Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ACNDF opened at 0.87 on Wednesday. CapitaLand India Trust has a twelve month low of 0.60 and a twelve month high of 1.09.
About CapitaLand India Trust
