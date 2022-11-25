Berenberg Bank Lowers Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target to €98.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($102.04) to €98.00 ($100.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arkema from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arkema from €131.00 ($133.67) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arkema from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arkema from €91.00 ($92.86) to €88.00 ($89.80) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Arkema from €80.00 ($81.63) to €79.00 ($80.61) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84. Arkema has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

