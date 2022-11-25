Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to $1,200.00

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($15.96) to GBX 1,275 ($15.08) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($14.78) to GBX 1,150 ($13.60) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.53) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.69.

Antofagasta Stock Up 2.6 %

ANFGF stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

