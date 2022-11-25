HSBC Lowers Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target to €58.00

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HSBC from €60.00 ($61.22) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMADY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($63.27) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €66.50 ($67.86) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.20.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

