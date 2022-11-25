Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €1.90 ($1.94) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.07.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

AFLYY opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

